Idina Menzel Gives ‘Frozen 3’ Update, Talks Pride, Broadway Return, Music & More | Billboard News

Idina Menzel rocked the stage at WeHo Pride and chatted with Billboard News about the differences between her Broadway and Pride performances, the upcoming ‘Frozen 3,’ her new music, a potential return to Broadway and more!

Tetris Kelly:

Hanging out at WeHo Pride with the beautiful Idina Menzel. How are you?

Idina Menzel:

I’m good, thank you!

Tetris Kelly:

It was so great to watch you perform tonight, and now that “Move” is out in the world, how has your fans reaction been to the new single?

Idina Menzel:

I think it might be something people didn’t expect of me but once they hear it, I think they’ll think it’s a pretty organic transition. You know, big voices, great disco grooves.

Tetris Kelly:

We love the disco grooves and even watching your set tonight, I was like, this feels very queer-inspired. Am I right about that? Because I was feeling myself.

Idina Menzel:

Well, it’s Idina-inspired. Idina’s life maybe is synonymous with the queer-inspired stores. It’s about having to find my self-esteem and empower myself to get up every day and believe in who I am, and live my life authentically, which is honestly what I learned from all my friends in this community. And I probably wouldn’t be where I am today if I hadn’t learned how to conduct myself in this world, if it wasn’t for them.

Thank you all for showing up. Let’s let them hear our anger and our madness and our frustration.

Tetris Kelly:

Living your life authentically. I love that. You’re also performing at London Pride, and you’re here at WeHo Pride. So tell me what’s different about these shows versus the average Idina show.

Idina Menzel:

Everybody’s standing, which is really cool. No offense to Broadway or the theater, but everyone needs to sit and behave. Here, they don’t have to behave so much. They can stand, they can dance, they can scream, and that just feels really good.

Tetris Kelly:

I love that. And you know, the community has been under a lot of attack lately. The drag community, the trans community — have you ever been at like a drag show and been like “This is everything to me”? Because we’ve seen the “Let It Go” drag queens, like, tell me how have you been inspired by the drag community?

Watch the full video above.