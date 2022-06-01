Apple Music Names Juan Paz Global Head of Latin Business

Juan Paz has been named to the new position of global head of Latin music business at Apple Music, Billboard has confirmed.

In his new position, effective immediately, Paz will oversee Apple Music’s global Latin business and the Latin music business partnerships teams, working with established and up and coming artists, majors, indies, media partners, creative agencies and other industry players. Paz will be based in Miami, where Apple has been growing its presence.

While Paz has worked in artist management, his big expertise is in the digital realm. He comes to Apple Music from ADA, where he launched the distributor’s Latin division from scratch when he was named managing director in 2020, signing multiple Latin artists and labels to ADA for the first time.

Prior to ADA, Paz led digital marketing for Sony’s U.S. Latin and Latin-Iberia region, working campaigns for the likes of Romeo Santos, Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony and Maluma. He formerly spearheaded the launch of the Digital Marketing and Consumer Insights department at EMI Latin America.

Paz, who is Colombian, also managed the careers of Colombian artists like Bomba Estéreo and Monsieur Periné, in addition to Chile’s Javiera Mena and Puerto Rico’s Eduardo Cabra.

Paz’s appointment to Apple Music signals the company’s increasing interest in further growing its Latin business. While Apple is a key player in the U.S. Latin market, its footprint across Latin America is not nearly as large as Spotify’s which has a major Latin department based in Miami and has long had offices in multiple Latin American countries.

Paz’s appointment and the fact that he is Miami-based come in the wake of Apple Latin artist relations head Marissa Lopez Gastelum‘s relocation to Miami last month.