Yungblud Tells Polish Fans ‘Be Proud of Who You Are’ After Painting Rainbow Flag on Warsaw Street

Yungblud made good on his vow to honor his Polish fans by painting the streets of Warsaw with pride colors this week. “The pavements will be painted in beautiful colours. i’m gonna paint the f—in street myself outside the venue next time i am there,” the singer vowed in Aug. 2020 in response to a Polish fan who said they were bummed about living in the “most homophobic country” after YB posted an image of himself standing on a pride flag painting in London.

In a video posted on Wednesday (May 11) the singer excitedly pulled a series of brushes dipped in the colors of the LGBTQIA+ flag out of a box to paint a rainbow flag on the street after he performed a show at the Centrum Expo XXI in Warsaw on Tuesday night. “Last night I played Poland… a year ago I told you all that I would paint your streets with beautiful colours in solidarity with your cause and your fight,” he said in a hushed narration over the clip, in which fans can be heard yelling their support from behind barricades.

“I want you to know that I see you. I think about you all and I am with you every single day,” he said. “Yungblud is about all of us. It’s about a generation that will come together to enact positive change in this world. And the people who try to hold onto an old ideology that will hold us back will inevitably fail because we’ll all outgrow them all. Never ever be ashamed to be who you are. I promise you we’re winning, even if they don’t see it yet.”

The video ends with the singer storming over to embrace his excited fans while shouting “Never change who you are! Be proud of who you are! Be proud of it!”

