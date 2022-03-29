×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Yungblud Teases Third Studio Album’s Arrival, Performs ‘The Funeral’ on ‘Corden’: Watch

The singer explained that the forthcoming release is "really truly about me."

Yungblud, The Late Late Show with
Yungblud on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" Courtesy Photo

Yungblud‘s forthcoming music may be the most representative of his personality to date. Stopping by The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday (March 28) to discuss his untitled third album, the rock musician — whose real name is Dominic Harrison — teased when the LP is scheduled to arrive and revealed that the new set of songs will get to the core of who he really is as a person.

Explore

Explore

Yungblud

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“It’s gonna be [coming out] around the autumn leaves, this fall. I think it’s my third album. I’m like, ‘Wow, how did that happen?'” the “Parents” singer told the talk-show host. “When you have your third album, you kind of come into who you are as an artist. You really understand where you are. I’m not a kid anymore. I’ve been around the world seven times. I’ve met the most beautiful fans in the world. I’ve had ups, I’ve had downs, and I think the difference between this album as opposed to the last one was it’s really truly about me.”

Related

YUNGBLUD

Yungblud to Release New Short Film Based on 'Mars,' His Song About a Transgender Fan

He continued, “Having people say good and bad things, it isn’t this woe is me rockstar like, ‘Oh, everyone’s been mean to me on the internet’ thing. It’s like this reincarnation to being back to 15, being, like, ‘Some people don’t understand my intentions, don’t understand who I really am.’ And now I’m going to show it.” The yet-to-be titled project will serve as the follow-up to 2020’s Weird!, his sophomore release.

Yungblud most recently released “The Funeral,” which serves as a taste of what fans can expect from his forthcoming album. Detailing the inspirations for the song before taking the stage, he explained, “The song [is] called ‘The Funeral’ and everyone is like, ‘It’s about death,’ but it’s about life. It’s about owning everything you’re insecure about, because if I said it first, no one else can say it at all and then you become bulletproof.”

The 24-year-old singer then hopped on stage for a rollicking live rendition of “The Funeral,” passionately singing the lyrics with unbridled enthusiasm. “I’ve been dancing at my funeral/ Waiting for you to arrive/ I was hoping you’d look beautiful/ Dancing with tears in your eyes/ But nobody came, what a shame, shame, shame,” Yungblud belted during the chorus.

Watch Yungblud on Corden below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad