Yungblud’s Wild ‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today’ Video Shoot Reportedly Shut Down By London Cops

Yungblud invited his fans to show up for a video shoot on London’s Southbank on Monday (June 20) that quickly turned into a sweaty street party. According to a report from Dork, the high-energy filming of the clip for the upcoming single “Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today” (due out on June 29) found the singer setting up shop on a flatbed truck near the London Eye to do a few run-throughs of the song.

“Come to Southbank at 3:30pm. No age limit, no applications, come after school, come after work, bring signs, dress how you f–king want,” the singer tweeted to fans in advance of the shoot. “The theme is: ‘Don’t feel like feeling sad today’. Oh yeah, and maybe you might want to bring a water pistol.”

In the tweet he called the song “an act of defiance against sadness” and said he wouldn’t feel right “if we weren’t shooting it together.”

But after just 3 takes, the site reported that London police swooped in to shut it down, reportedly due to overcrowding; a spokesperson for Yungblud had not returned a request for additional comment at press time. Photos from Dork show the singer alternately soaking the packed crowd in front of the stage with a Super Soaker water gun and singing the hyped anthem. In a tweet from the ground, the magazine reported, “Dom [Yungblud] has now left after the police said he couldn’t ‘roll again’ because there’s ‘too many people.’ So that’s that.”

Back in May, Yungblud announced that his self-titled third album will be released on Sept. 2 on LOCOMOTION/Geffen Records. In a statement on Instagram at the time, he explained, “Everything up to this moment has been a complete explosion of uncensored expression, where I just told the truth and sang about what I felt in that exact moment. the difference here is that i have thought and felt this record so deeply. i went to a part of myself that I didn’t know was there. i studied it, i bathed in the emotion, tried to solve the equation and come up with an answer (at least for now) from love to pain, adoration to abandonment, laughter to betrayal.”

