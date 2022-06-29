Yungblud Defies His Misery in New Single ‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today’: Watch

Yungblud is boosting the summer with serotonin with his high-energy new single, “Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today,” released on Wednesday (June 29).

The song comes a week after the rocker filmed the accompanying music video in London’s Southbank, where he invited fans to be part of the shoot. With a mass of fans taking over the location, holding posters and water pistols, the local authorities ended up shutting down the event due to overcrowding.

“I wrote this song on a morning when I didn’t even want to get out of bed,” Yungblud said in a press statement of the song. “I sat and looked at the ceiling, head full of so much s–t, reading what the internet was saying about me that day, and I just didn’t feel like feeling sad. I wrote these words to help me stand up. To me, this song is what happiness feels like. Happiness with a bite. A defiant sort of happiness. Looking at yourself in the mirror and telling the sadness to f— off and come back another day. I wanted this song to be a little part of someone’s day, no matter what they’re going through they can put this on and feel a bit stronger today.”

Yungblud also recalled coming up with the concept for the music video. “It needed to replicate that idea,” he shared. “My manager asked me, ‘What can we do, that no one else does?’ And the concept came to us. All over the world I meet my fans in the streets, to feel a connection. To look into another person’s eyes and see that they’re going through the same things as me. It’s kind of become a ritual of ours. Put it this way, the f—ing police all over the world know when we’re town! So I said let’s roll some cameras, pull up a truck, no permits, no permission, tell people to meet me at a location and have a massive water fight. Sing, scream, and feel together. Imperfect, raw, real … happy.”

“Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today” is set to appear on Yungblud’s self-titled third album, scheduled for release on Sept. 2 via LOCOMOTION/Geffen Records. Pre-order Yungblud here, and check out the new music video below.