Yungblud Cancels Russian Shows, Stands With Ukraine: ‘My Heart Is With You’

Yungblud is the latest music act to cancel concerts scheduled to take place in Russia after the country’s full-fledged attack on Ukraine last week.

“I’m heartbroken to announce I will be cancelling my Russian shows scheduled for this summer,” the “Strawberry Lipstick” rocker shared via Twitter on Monday (Feb. 28). “Heartbroken because I know the vicious and brutal acts of the Russian regime in Ukraine over the past week do not reflect the attitudes and ideals of the beautiful people who I have met in Russia in the past!”

Yungblud added a message to the Ukrainian people, writing, “My heart is with you – you’ve already shown such strength and determination, resisting this needless invasion. Everyone deserves to be the creator of their own destiny, rather than having it forced upon them by acts of war and aggression. Ukraine, I promise I’ll come back as soon as I can!”

Yungblud’s announcement comes following a number of others acts that canceled their Russian tour dates, including Louis Tomlinson, AJR, Health and Green Day.

“With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium,” explained Green Day over the weekend via an Instagram Story. “We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe.”

After months of military buildup along the Ukrainian border, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced early on Feb. 24 that he was deploying a “special military operation into Ukraine.” The country then launched into an attack on Ukraine. Putin is demanding that Ukraine demilitarizes and become a neutral state, and guarantees from the West and Ukraine that it will not join NATO, a defensive alliance of 30 countries.