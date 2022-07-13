Yungblud Cancels Trio of Fall North American Shows Due to ‘Unforeseen Consequences’

Yungblud had a good news/bad news scenario for his fans on Tuesday (July 12). On the one hand, the “Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today” singer announced that, unfortunately, he’s been forced to cancel 3 planned North American fall tour dates.

The good news, however, is that he promised, “I will be back soon and have massive plans. All will be made clear soon. It’s gonna be fookin mental.” To backtrack a bit, in a statement, Yungblud explained that he has been forced to drop a Sept. 13 gig in Montreal, a Sept. 15 show in Toronto and an Oct. 22 gig at the Union Event Center in Salt Lake City, Utah from his 2022 tour schedule.

“My family in Toronto, Montreal and Salt Lake City. Due to unforeseen circumstances, my shows this fall are going to be cancelled,” he wrote in his statement to fans. “You know how much I hate canceling shows. It breaks my f–king heart but this [sic] way beyond my control.” He promised that refunds will be automatically issued.

At press time no additional information was available on why the dates have been pulled.

Yungblud’s Life on Mars Tour is currently slated to kick off on July 14 with a show at Rough Trade East in London before moving on to Australia. The Montreal gig was slated to the the kick-off of the North American jaunt (followed by Toronto). According to the tour dates currently listed on the singer’s site, the North American swing is now slated to kick off with a Riot Fest appearance in Chicago on Sept. 17, followed by slots at a series of festivals — Louder Than Life, Firefly, Aftershock, Austin City Limits — before returning to Europe for additional dates in intimate venues in October.

The star recently released “Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today,” which will appear on his self-titled third album, due out on Sept. 2.

See Yungblud’s statement below.