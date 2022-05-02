Yeah Yeah Yeahs Sign With Secretly Canadian, Promise New Music & Announce U.S. Shows

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have signed with indie record label Secretly Canadian and revealed that new music is on the way nearly a decade since their last release.

Comprised of original members Karen O, Brian Chase and Nick Zinner, the trio announced the signing early Monday (May 2) in a post shared to the band’s social media pages. The post included the announcement of two new North American tour dates, including headlining shows at Forest Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY and The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 1 and Oct. 6, respectively. The Linda Lindas will be on hand to support at both dates, while Japanese Breakfast is set to make an appearance at the Los Angeles show; a second special guest for the New York date is TBA.

“It’s with true life affirming pleasure to announce our two headline shows in our two hometowns NYC AND LA supported by two wildly gifted bands,” wrote the band on Instagram. “Representin’ a few generations yo! Cannot wait to play you some tunes old and NEW! New music! New Era! And New Home with @secretlycanadian! Much to celebrate! LUV yyys.”

Secretly Canadian also announced the new deal via social media on Monday, writing, “We are beyond thrilled to welcome the icons that are Yeah Yeah Yeahs (@yeahyeahyeahs) into the Secretly Canadian family!!!” The label added, “New music soon & oh boy it was worth the wait.”

Fans can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday (May 4) at 10 a.m. local time on the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ official website using password “DressUP22.” General admission tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday (May 6) at 10 a.m. local time.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ last release was their fourth studio album Mosquito in 2013. The LP peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, marking their highest placement on the chart. The band also appeared on the Hot 100 chart twice with “Maps” and “Gold Lion,” which peaked at No. 87 and No. 88, respectively. Outside the band, Karen O released the 2014 solo album Crush Songs and the 2019 album Lux Prima with Danger Mouse.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs tour dates:

06/05 – O2 Apollo @ Manchester, UK w/ English Teacher

06/07 – O2 Academy Brixton @ London, UK w/ Dry Cleaning, Anika

06/08 – O2 Academy Brixton @ London, UK w/ Porridge Radio, Anika

06/11 – Primavera Sound 2022 @ Barcelona, ES

07/20 – Margaret Court Arena @ Melbourne, AU w/ Wet Leg

07/24 – Hordern Pavilion @ Sydney, AU w/ Wet Leg

07/29 – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival 2022 @ Montreal, QC

10/01 – Forest Hills Stadium @ New York, NY w/ Special Guest TBA, the Linda Lindas

10/06 – Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA w/ Japanese Breakfast, the Linda Lindas