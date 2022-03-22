Wolfgang Van Halen Had a Four-Letter Response to Kylie Jenner Changing Her Newborn Son’s Name

Wolfgang Van Halen of Mammoth WVH performs on day 2 of Shaky Knees Festival at Atlanta Central Park on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Is there enough room in the celebrity world for two Canis Lupi? Not according to Wolfgang Van Halen. The son of late Van Halen guitarist Eddie and leader of Mammoth WVH weighed in on the news Monday (March 21) that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had reportedly re-thunk their new baby boy’s name and decided to no longer call him “Wolf.”

“Thank f–k,” Van Halen tweeted about the news that once again makes him the most prominent Lupus in Hollywood.

More than a month after the makeup mogul announced that her second child with the rapper was named Wolf Webster, Jenner revealed on her Instagram Stories on Monday that they’ve had a change of heart. “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote on a black screen with two laugh-crying emojis. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere [prayer emoji].” Kylie and Travis’ son was born on Feb. 2.

Earlier in the day, Jenner uploaded a 10-minute video to her YouTube channel titled “To Our Son,” showing a number of sweet moments from her second pregnancy, including older sister Stormi adorably kissing her mom’s baby bump, peeks at sonograms, maternity photo shoots and behind-the-scenes moments from her glamorous baby shower.

Mammoth WVH are in the midst of a North American spring tour that will bring the band to the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto on Thursday (March 24) night and then on to Big Night Live in Boston on Saturday (March 26) along with support act Dirty Honey on their Young Guns Tour.

