Wilco’s 2022 Solid Sound Festival Lineup Features Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan Esso & More

Wilco rolled out the eclectic line-up for their annual avant rock Solid Sound Festival on Tuesday (Jan. 25), which will be top-lined by the band, along with Sylvan Esso, Japanese Breakfast, Bonnie “Prince” Billy and the Sun Ra Arkestra directed by Marshall Allen.

The event that sets up shop in the picturesque MASS MoCA museum in North Adams, Massachusetts, will take place on Memorial Day weekend (May 27-29) and, as usual, feature multiple headline sets from the band, as well as their side projects and a host of jazz, rock, hip-hop and indie acts. Other bands on the roster include: Terry Allen and The Panhandle Mystery Band, Jeff Tweedy & Friends, mike watt + the missingmen, Hand Habits, Wiki, Angel Bat Dawid, Iceage, Sam Evian, NNAM, Cut Worms, Nels Cline: Consentrik Quartet, Autumn Defense, Eleventh Dream Day and more.

According to a release, the festival will also feature live falconry, local craft beer and cider and local food, a number of family activities, naturalist/outdoor activities, star gazing workshops, axe throwing and a programmed comedy stage — John Hodgman’s Comedy Cabaret (co-hosted by Jean Grae), with Negin Farsad, River Butcher and Nick Offerman.

Tickets are available here and include full access to MASS MoCA, site of long-term installations by such legendary artists as James Turrell, Laurie Anderson, Sol LeWitt, Jenny Holzer and more. According to organizers, Solid Sound is following MASS MoCA’s COVID-19 requirements for all guests; physical or digital proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is required to enter the festival for attendees 12 and up and photo ID is required for those over 18.

Check out the festival trailer below.