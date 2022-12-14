Slipknot, Tool & Avenged Sevenfold Lead Welcome to Rockville 2023 Lineup

Welcome to Rockville announced the lineup for its 2023 festival on Wednesday (Dec. 14), including Slipknot, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold and Pantera.

Next year’s iteration of the hard rock festival will take place May 18 to May 21 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Slipknot will headline the first day of the event with Rob Zombie, Queens of the Stone Age, Puscifer, Trivium, Bullet For My Valentine, Black Veil Brides and more are also on the roster.

Joining Avenged Sevenfold on day two will be Evanescence, Hardy, I Prevail, Motionless In White, Asking Alexandria and Sleeping with Sirens while Godsmack, Alice Cooper, Chevelle, Alter Bridge, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Knocked Loose and others will hit the stage on day three ahead of Pantera’s headlining set.

Finally, Tool will round out the headliners on day four with Deftones, Incubus, The Mars Volta and Coheed & Cambria also on the slate.

“We are so excited to be bringing this fantastic lineup to Welcome to Rockville,” said festival producer Danny Wimmer in a statement. “Our fans have been wanting Pantera and along with one of Avenged Sevenfold’s first live shows in five years, crowd favorite Slipknot, AND one of the greatest rock bands of all time, Tool, we are delivering a jam-packed weekend to the ‘The World Center of Rock.’ Can’t wait to see everyone in May!”

Both weekend passes and single-day tickets to Welcome to Rockville are now on sale to the general public via the festival’s official website. Layaway options are also available for attendees through the end of the year.

Check out Welcome to Rockville’s 2023 lineup announcement below.