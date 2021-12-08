Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses & More to Headline Welcome to Rockville 2022 Lineup

Get ready to rock. Welcome to Rockville unveiled its 2022 lineup on Wednesday (Dec. 8), and it’s the festival’s largest list of acts yet.

Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS and Korn will serve as headliners for the Daytona Beach, Fla.-based fest, which will be returning to the Daytona International Speedway from May 19 to 22.

Other acts on the docket include Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction, Pretty Reckless, Shinedown, Rise Against, Bush, Breaking Benjamin, Megadeth, Seether, Five Finger Death Punch, and Papa Roach.

“Welcome to Rockville this past November was truly incredible. Our new home, Daytona International Speedway, welcomed us with open arms and our fans showed up in record numbers and experienced an unforgettable weekend,” festival producer Danny Wimmer said in a statement. “We knew we needed to up the ante in 2022, so we went and booked the biggest lineup that has ever been booked for an American rock festival. We are so excited to welcome the biggest names in rock for one epic weekend this May.”

Tickets for the four-day rock extravaganza are on sale now at the official Welcome to Rockville website, and range in price from $99.99 for single day passes to more than $1,000 for general admission for the entire weekend. This year, festival organizers are also introducing The Daytona Owners’ Club for VIP ticketholders, which will include access to an air-conditioned lounge with live audio and video feeds, bathrooms, a concierge staff and more.

Check out the announcement video set to Guns N’ Roses classic “Paradise City” and Korn’s “Freak on a Leash,” as well as the complete lineup below.