Weezer Unveils ‘SZNZ: Winter’ EP: Stream It Now

Weezer released the final chapter of their ongoing SZNZ EP project, SZNZ: Winter, on Wednesday (Dec. 21) via Crush Music/Atlantic Records.

Dropped by the band on the winter solstice, the seven-track EP contains lead single “I Want a Dog” as well as cuts like “Iambic Pentameter,” “Dark Enough to See the Stars” and closer “The Dark and Dreamless Sleep,” and completes the seasonal release cycle that began last March with SZNZ: Spring. SZNZ: Summer came next on the summer solstice in June, followed by SZNZ: Autumn on the September equinox.

“This year we’re releasing four EPs each inspired by magic, Pagan myths, religious rituals, Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, Shakespeare and more (so much more). Each one will take you on an enchanting journey,” the foursome shared when announcing the project back at the start of the year. The EPs are all tied together by interpolating a movement of “The Four Seasons” in a song on each.

To coincide with the sprawling, yearlong project, Weezer originally planned — and announced — a five-show Broadway run titled SZNZ: In Residence, but the residency was canceled months later in August due to low ticket sales and “unbelievably high” production expenses.

This fall, Weezer held their very first “Weezerween” pumpkin carving contest, offering the winning fan the chance to see their Halloween-inspired creation on a giant billboard somewhere in America. Last month, the band also released the lo-fi music video for SZNZ: Autumn lead-off “What Happens After You.”

Stream Weezer’s SZNZ: Winter below.