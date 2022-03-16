Weezer Announces Series of Seasonal EPs, Drops First ‘Spring’ Single

Spring is upon us, and Weezer is celebrating the warmer season by announcing a new project.

The band took to Instagram on Wednesday (Mar. 16) to announce SZNZ, a four-EP series to be released, fittingly, at the start of every season via Crush Music/Atlantic Records. The first EP, SZNZ: Spring, produced by Jake Sinclair, Ethan Gruska and Suzy Shinn, will be arriving on March 20, which marks the Spring Equinox.

“This year we’re releasing four EPs each inspired by magic, Pagan myths, religious rituals, Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, Shakespeare and more (so much more). Each one will take you on an enchanting journey,” Weezer wrote alongside the lush cover art for Spring.

Explore Explore Weezer See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Lots more coming soon, so mark your sundial for the coming solstices and equinoxes,” the group added.

The EPs are being created in real time, made in tandem with the season themselves, according to a release, meaning that they have yet to begin work on SZNZ: Summer, SZNZ: Autumn, and SZNZ: Winter. The four SZNZ EPs each feature a song that interpolates a movement from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, which was one of the original source inspirations for the project.

The first single from the project, “A Little Bit of Love,” has already bloomed. You climbed mountains, swam oceans / You got knocked down and kept goin’ / In the end you know you’ve got to say / A little bit of love goes a pretty long way,” frontman Rivers Cuomo sings in the healing chorus.

Listen to “A Little Bit of Love” below.