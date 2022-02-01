Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Wades Into Spotify Scrum, Launches Weezify Streaming Service

There’s more than one way to weigh in on the Spotify dust-up between the streamer and Neil Young. On Monday, Weezer‘s Rivers Cuomo waded into the morass not by pulling his band’s music from the service as Young did, but by launching a Weezer-specific streaming destination of his own called Weezify.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Rivers Cuomo Weezer See latest videos, charts and news

The move came as a number of artists have joined Young in asking that their music be removed from Spotify in reaction to the COVID-19 misinformation being spread by the service’s biggest podcasting star, Joe Rogan. And while Apple Music, SiriusXM and other streamers have taken advantage of the controversy, Cuomo reacted by offering his fans an invitation.

“Tired of Spotify? Come on over to Weezify,” he tweeted about the sequel to the app he launched last year, which contained 3,236 demos he recorded from 1975-2017. Like Spotify, Weezify has curated playlists, including “Patrick & Rivers 1991-2012,” which chronicles his work with the band’s drummer Patrick Wilson over more than two decades, as well as Alone, XII: The White Year (2105), Alone X: The Red-Raditude-Hurley Years (2006-2010) and Weezma, a collection of demos he recorded with the band Ozma between 2012 and 2014.

The playlists will run you $9 each on the app, which is available on Apple and in the Google Play store.

Joni Mitchell joined her old friend and contemporary Young in having her legendary music catalog pulled from Spotify over concerns about vaccine misinformation being spread on the platform’s popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast. In a brief note posted to her official website on Friday, the singer-songwriter wrote, “I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Mitchell’s announcement came just two days after Spotify confirmed it would be granting Young’s request to have his music removed from the platform. Young made the demand on Monday (Jan. 24), writing in part, “With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE, which is hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the world’s largest podcast and has tremendous influence. Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy.”

Check out the Weezify tweet below.