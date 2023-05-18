Weezer Rock the Hollywood Writer’s Strike Picket Line With Impromptu Unplugged Set

Weezer became the latest stars to support the ongoing Hollywood writer’s strike on Wednesday (May 17) when they played an impromptu acoustic set at the Paramount Pictures lot for the picketers. Singer/guitarist Rivers Cuomo, guitarist Brian Bell and bassist Scott Shriner brought their guitars for the mini-set that included their 1994 hit “Buddy Holly” and 2005’s homage to the glamour life, “Beverly Hills.”

And while their laptops remain slammed shut, the picketing writers were happy to lend their voices to the keening chorus of “Holly,” happily singing along with the trio on the campfire-like unplugged jam, shouting the refrain, “I don’t care about that!”

As the strike that has shut down all movie and TV productions lingers into its third week with no signs of movement, picket line pop-ups have become part of the daily scene outside major studios, with a number of actors and musicians dropping by to lend support to the writers who are fighting to get what they say is a more equitable pay scale for their work.

Last week, Imagine Dragons showed up on the Netflix picket line, with singer Dan Reynolds and guitarist Daniel Sermon playing unplugged versions of their hits “Radioactive” and “Whatever It Takes” for the writers. Their drop-by followed Bupkis star Pete Davidson handing out pizzas in Greenpoint, Brooklyn two weeks ago and Ted Lasso producers/stars Jason Sudekis, Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt joining the Writers Guild of America picket lines in solidarity with the first writer’s strike in 15 years.

Watch fan footage of the surprise Weezer set below.

What happened? This happened!!! Gah! Impromptu performance at the Paramount lot! Thanks @Weezer for keeping our spirits up and supporting the writers on the picket line! Best Day Ever!!!! #WritersStrike #WGAStrong #WGAstrike #weezer pic.twitter.com/iGhivf3RfF — Brittney Jeng (@PurpleBJenga) May 18, 2023