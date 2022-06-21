Weezer Drop Summer ‘SZNZ’ EP, Prep First Broadway Residency

Weezer perform at the iHeart Radio Theater in New York City on Feb. 28, 2019.

Not only can Weezer help kick off your summer vacation with the latest in their SZNZ series, they are also planning to heat up fall with their first-ever Broadway residency. The band dropped the latest in their series of season-themed EPs this week, the 7-track SZNZ: Summer, featuring such sure-to-be warm weather classics as “Lawn Chair,” “Blue Like Jazz,” “The Opposite of Me,” “What’s the Good of Being Good,” “Cuomoville” and “Thank You and Good Night.”

The band will take set up shop at the Broadway Theatre for a week for SZNZ: In Residence on Broadway, kicking things off on Sept. 13 for a five-show run. They will, of course, perform tracks from each of their SZNZ cycle albums — Spring, Summer (Sept. 14), Autumn (Sept. 16), Winter (Sept. 17) — along with “a unique set of Weezer classics” each night and an encore show on Sept. 18. Tickets for the residency go on sale on Friday (June 24) at 10 a.m. ET here.

The SZNZ project kicked off in March with SZNZ: Spring and the residency is currently slated to take place before the release of the Autumn (Sept. 23) and Winter (Dec. 21) EPs.

The band also hit the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (June 21) for a rocking roll through “Records,” with singer Rivers Cuomo bringing the heat for the performance with heavy eye makeup and a Roman gladiator tunic and leather breastplate. Weezer is still on tour in Europe on the Mega Hella outing with Green Day and Fall Out Boy, with their next scheduled show taking place on Tuesday in Antwerp, Belgium.

