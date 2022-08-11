Weezer Reportedly Cancel ‘SZNZ’ Broadway Run Over ‘Low Ticket Sales’

Weezer‘s upcoming Broadway residency run in celebration of their ongoing SZNZ EP series has seemingly been cancelled due to reported poor box office and sky-high production costs. That’s what singer Rivers Cuomo announced to fans on Wednesday (Aug. 10) in a post on Mr. Rivers’ Neighborhood his Discord server — which was later re-shared on Reddit — in which the band leader sounded just as surprised as fans at the news.

“I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses),” he wrote in a post he titled “Broadway RIP.” “I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, though, and emotion. Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us.”

Back in June, the band announced their first-ever Broadway residency, announcing a plan to set up shop at the Broadway Theatre for a week for SZNZ: In Residence on Broadway, which was set to kick off on Sept. 13 for a 5-show run. The band promised to play songs from each of their SZNZ cycle albums — Spring, Summer (Sept. 14), Autumn (Sept. 16), Winter (Sept. 17) — along with “a unique set of Weezer classics” each night, some of which have not been performed in years, according to a release announcing the run. A fifth night (Sept. 18) was billed as an “encore” show that would mix all the songs from the SZNZ gigs and fan favorites from the previous nights.

At press time a spokesperson for the band had not returned requests for comment and it appeared that a number of tickets for the run were still on sale, with prices ranging from $91.50 up to $252; Billboard has also reached out to Telecharge for confirmation on the series’ reported cancellation.

The band had been eagerly promoting the run, including with a Lion King-themed post earlier this week in which they wrote, “You know what they say… Hakuna Matata. Catch us showcasing a different SZN + playing a deep set of fan faves on Broadway.”