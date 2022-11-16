The Walkmen Reuniting For First Shows in a Decade

The Walkmen are reuniting for their first shows in nearly a decade. The beloved New York band whose initial 13-year run ended in 2013 will play a pair of hometown shows at New York’s Webster Hall on April 26 and 27.

“Back in 2013, an unnamed Walkmen band member (bassist Peter Bauer) announced to the Washington Post that we were going on an ‘extreme hiatus.’ I assumed that meant there would be a lot of monster energy drinks and maybe that red-headed snowboarder guy would be hanging around a lot,” wrote singer Hamilton Leithauser in a statement announcing the get-back by the band that also features drummer Matt Barrick, guitarist Paul Maroon and multi-instrumentalist Walter Martin.

“But none of that actually happened,” he continued. “Instead, in the ensuing years we’ve all worked on a ton of different projects in a ton of different places. Recently, someone sent us a clip of us playing at Irving Plaza from 2003, and it just looked very exciting. So, we’ve decided we’d like to play together again.”

The official presale for the is open now through 10 p.m. ET on Thursday (Nov. 17); click here to register. The general on-sale will begin on Friday (Nov. 18) at 11 a.m. ET.

The garage rock-inspired band — whose members grew up in the Washington, D.C. area — formed in 2000 after the break-up of the groups Jonathan Fire*Eater and The Recoys. They released their full-length debut, Everyone Who Pretended to Like Me Is Gone, in 2002, followed by Bows + Arrows (2004), A Hundred Miles Off (2006), a 2006 covers collection, You & Me (2008) and Lisbon (2010) before dropping their final full-length, Heaven, in 2012.

Check out a trailer for the Webster Hall shows below.