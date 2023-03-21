Watch Virginia Tech Students Sing Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ After NCAA Ban

Nothing can stop Virginia Tech students from supporting their team.

This year, the NCAA is hoping to keep on-campus host sites as neutral as possible by fining a host for playing traditional hype songs, such as Virginia Tech playing “Enter Sandman” as it usually does during women’s basketball games at Cassell Coliseum. Virginia Tech started playing the Metallica hit back in 2000 during the season opener for football at Lane Stadium.

While the NCAA is preventing actual venues from playing hype songs through their speakers, there’s nothing they can do about fans taking matters into their own hands. During VT’s Friday night (March 17) game against Chattanooga, Hokies supporters in the coliseum began belting the chorus to the heavy metal 1991 classic a capella, making for a special, uniting moment.

Explore Explore Metallica See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

It all paid off too, as Virginia Tech won 58-33 against Chattanooga.

After @NCAA banned Enter Sandman from being played at tip-off, this is how Hokie Nation responded. pic.twitter.com/uN2wDYdW1I — Riley Wyant (@rileywyantTV) March 17, 2023

Metallica shot to No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums and Hard Rock Albums tallies following the 2021 30th-anniversary reissue of its self-titled 1991 album, also known as “The Black Album.” The 30th anniversary reissue remasters the original 12 tracks and also includes a multi-disc box set including live versions, alternate takes and more.

Meanwhile, The Metallica Blacklist, the 53-song companion album featuring covers of Metallica’s tracklist from a variety of artists, also gained a No. 1 hit on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart thanks to Miley Cyrus’ cover of “Nothing Else Matters,” featuring WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith.