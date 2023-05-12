Achtung! U2 Adds More Dates Again to Las Vegas Residency

Get ready to rattle and hum if the previously announced run of U2 Las Vegas residency dates didn’t work for you, because the band has added eight more shows to U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, which was originally announced in a Super Bowl commercial.

Citing “unprecedented demand,” the band — who have nearly two dozen Grammys under its belt — announced the new batch of residency concerts at The Venetian on Friday (May 12), with the press release noting that there have been more than one million ticket requests to date. The eight addition concerts brings the show total to 25, with the newly added dates happening Dec. 1-16.

This is the second time U2 has extended its residency. The band added seven dates in late April, also citing demand for tickets in its decision to tack on more shows.

Tickets start at $140, which includes taxes and fees. According to the announcement, U2.com paid subscribers may submit a presale ticket request for the newly added shows even if they already have tickets for previous concerts, with presale happening now through 7 a.m. ET on Monday, May 15. General onsale begins May 19 at noon ET via Ticketmaster.

“U2 hasn’t played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again,” Bono, The Edge and bassist Adam Clayton said in a previous statement announcing the Las Vegas residency at the new, state-of-the art theater at The Venetian. “And what a unique stage they’re building for us out there in the desert. We’re the right band, Achtung Baby the right album, and Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level. That’s what U2’s been trying to do all along with our satellite stages and video installations, most memorably on the ZOO TV Tour, which ended in Tokyo 30 years ago this fall. Sphere is more than just a venue, it’s a gallery and U2’s music is going to be all over the walls.”

See U2’s newly added dates to its residency: