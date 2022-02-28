Dee Snider ‘Absolutely’ Approves of Ukrainians Using ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ As Their Battle Cry

Dee Snider performs onstage during the "I Want My 80's" concert at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 6, 2015 in New York City.

Dee Snider supports the people of Ukraine. On Saturday (Feb. 26), the Twisted Sister frontman gave his stamp of approval to the country’s beleaguered citizens to use “We Not Gonna Take It” as their rallying cry in the fight against Russia.

“I absolutely approve of Ukrainians using ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ as their battlecry. My grandfather was Ukrainian, before it was swallowed up by the USSR after WW2. This can’t happen to these people again!” the rocker tweeted, adding the hashtag “#F–KRUSSIA.”

One day later, Snider responded to backlash from people who questioned what they saw as a double standard in his reaction to anti-maskers in the United States wanting to use the song and the people in Ukraine fighting for their lives and country.

“People are asking me why I endorsed the use of ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ for the Ukrainian people and did not for the anti-maskers,” he wrote. “Well, one use is for a righteous battle against oppression; the other is a infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience.”

Snider had slammed a contingent of Florida anti-mask protestors for trying to co-opt his famous 1984 song — which peaked at No. 21 on the Bilboard Hot 100 in the band’s hair metal heyday — as they marched through a Fort Lauderdale Target in September 2020, calling it a “moronic cause.”

Since then, he’s been an outspoken advocate of both vaccines and masks throughout the coronavirus pandemic, even telling unvaccinated fans in an interview last August to go see noted anti-vaxxers Ted Nugent or Kid Rock instead of attending his concerts.

Check out Snider’s tweets in support of Ukraine below.

