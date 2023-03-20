Twenty One Pilots Paid Tribute to Absent Blink-182 at Lollapalooza Argentina With a Classic Cover

Blink-182 couldn’t make it to Lollapalooza Argentina over the weekend, so Twenty One Pilots brought a bit of Blink energy during their set filling-in for the SoCal pop punk legends. With drummer Travis Barker sidelined after surgery on his dinged finger, Blink had to postpone their planned Latin America tour, including Saturday night’s Lolla headlining slot at the Hipodromo de San Isidro.

In fan video of the performance, touring guitarist Dan Geraghty chopped out the indelible chunky opening riffs to Blink’s smash 1999 hit “All the Small Things” as the crowd shouted the first verse while singer Tyler Joseph knelt on his knees on stage. Coming in on the “na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na” refrain, Joseph traded lines with the massive audience as drummer Josh Dun pounded out Barker’s big beats.

In another video of the moment, Joseph first offered a thank you in Spanish to the crowd and said, “I know we weren’t supposed to play this show, but we are honored to be here playing this show with you,” right before the band busted into the Blink song.

Earlier this month, Barker thanked fans for their patience after he underwent surgery to fix a torn ligament in his finger. Blink’s wildly anticipated world tour — marking the first time Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge have played live together since 2014 — was postponed due to the drummer’s injury, which happened during rehearsals early last month before he hurt it again two weeks later.

“This has been something we’ve been aiming to do for so long and we work so hard and we just kind of had one of those freak accidents that nobody saw coming,” DeLonge said while making the announcement postponement announcement. “This is just so sad. These were the biggest shows we ever played. These are some of the most important places in the world for for a band this is like the pinnacle of our career was coming down and playing for you guys. So I really want you all to know, we are devastated and we plan to come back.”

The global trek was originally schedule to start in Latin America next week with shows booked in Tijuana, Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Bogotà, Lima and elsewhere, but will now be pushed back until Barker has fully recuperated.