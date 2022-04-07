Twenty One Pilots ‘Cinema Experience’ Will Bring ‘Scaled and Icy’ Livestream to Big Screen

Twenty One Pilots are bringing their mind-bending 2021 Scaled and Icy livestream experience to the big screen. The duo announced on Thursday (April 7) that the Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience will hit movie theaters on May 19 via Trafalgar Releasing via an extended cut featuring more than 20 minutes of never-before-seen footage with remastered audio and video.

Tickets for the film — which will also have encore screenings in select locations on May 22 — will go on sale on Friday (April 15) here, with a special fan pre-sale available on April 14. “Over the past 10 years, Twenty One Pilots has developed into one of the most popular alternative music forces in the world,” said Kymberli Frueh, SVP Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing in a statement. “We are delighted to share this incredibly creative performance on the big screen in cinemas worldwide for a collective fan experience.”

The Jason Zada-directed experience starring singer/guitarist Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun took fans on an intense trip through the pair’s most recent album, as well as some of their best-loved songs via a series of elaborate mini-worlds constructed inside an arena in their hometown of Columbus, Ohio.

According to a release, the film will deliver “a psychedelic reimagined take on live theater and performance on a massive scale. This intense and dazzling concert event immerses viewers deep into the eclectic catalog and imagination of one of the most creative acts in music,” in which the band brought to life the pop-inflected songs from last year’s S&I. The original one-time-only livestream was viewed by fans in more than 200 countries, according to the statement.

Watch a preview of the Experience below.