Turnstile Release Sweaty ‘New Heart Design’ Video, Announce Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Turnstile are coming your way in the fall. The melody-loving Maryland hardcore rockers dropped the sweaty video for the Glow On single “New Heart Design” on Tuesday (June 21) and also announced the dates for their upcoming fall 2022 U.S. tour.
The video directed by Brendan Yates and Ian Hurdle for the reggae-tinged rager captures the band in their live glory, raging on stage while a packed club audience dances along. Billboard named Glow On one of the best albums of 2021, placing it at No. 27 on the list. The record also debuted on the Billboard 200 chart dated Sept. 10 at No. 30.
Speaking about how the album’s production techniques differ from the traditional hard rock formula, singer Brendan Yates told Billboard in August, “It’s allowing your gut instinct to come out in the music, whether it’s with percussion stuff, pianos or different sounds … sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. But if it pops up in your mind, it’s for a reason, and we always try to capture that.”
Currently on tour in Europe playing a series of festivals including Outbreak, Glastonbury, Roskilde, Main Square, Rock Werchter, Lollapalooza Stockholm, Lollapalooza Paris and Buktafestival through late July, the band will head back to the U.S. for a run of North American festival and arena gigs in late summer and kick off the fall “Love Connection” tour on Oct. 3 with a gig at the Brooklyn Mirage; Snail Mail and JPEGMAFIA will join them on the fall outing.
Watch the “New Heart Design” video and see the band’s tour dates below.
Turnstile “Love Connection” fall 2022 U.S. tour dates:
Oct. 3 — Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage
Oct. 4 — Toronto, ONT @ HISTORY
Oct. 6 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
Oct. 9 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Oct. 11 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
Oct. 13 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
Oct. 14 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
Oct. 16 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
Oct. 18 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
Oct. 19 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Oct. 21 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
Oct. 22 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
Oct. 23 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 25 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
Oct. 27 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Oct. 28 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Oct. 30 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Oct. 31 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
Nov. 7 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Nov. 8 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
Nov. 11 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
Nov. 12 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
Nov. 16 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Nov. 17 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
Nov. 19 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner