Turnstile Release Sweaty ‘New Heart Design’ Video, Announce Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Turnstile are coming your way in the fall. The melody-loving Maryland hardcore rockers dropped the sweaty video for the Glow On single “New Heart Design” on Tuesday (June 21) and also announced the dates for their upcoming fall 2022 U.S. tour.

The video directed by Brendan Yates and Ian Hurdle for the reggae-tinged rager captures the band in their live glory, raging on stage while a packed club audience dances along. Billboard named Glow On one of the best albums of 2021, placing it at No. 27 on the list. The record also debuted on the Billboard 200 chart dated Sept. 10 at No. 30.

Speaking about how the album’s production techniques differ from the traditional hard rock formula, singer Brendan Yates told Billboard in August, “It’s allowing your gut instinct to come out in the music, whether it’s with percussion stuff, pianos or different sounds … sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. But if it pops up in your mind, it’s for a reason, and we always try to capture that.”

Currently on tour in Europe playing a series of festivals including Outbreak, Glastonbury, Roskilde, Main Square, Rock Werchter, Lollapalooza Stockholm, Lollapalooza Paris and Buktafestival through late July, the band will head back to the U.S. for a run of North American festival and arena gigs in late summer and kick off the fall “Love Connection” tour on Oct. 3 with a gig at the Brooklyn Mirage; Snail Mail and JPEGMAFIA will join them on the fall outing.

Watch the “New Heart Design” video and see the band’s tour dates below.

Turnstile “Love Connection” fall 2022 U.S. tour dates:

Oct. 3 — Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage

Oct. 4 — Toronto, ONT @ HISTORY

Oct. 6 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Oct. 9 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Oct. 11 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

Oct. 13 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Oct. 14 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Oct. 16 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

Oct. 18 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

Oct. 19 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Oct. 21 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Oct. 22 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

Oct. 23 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 25 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Oct. 27 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Oct. 28 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Oct. 30 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Oct. 31 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Nov. 7 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Nov. 8 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Nov. 11 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

Nov. 12 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

Nov. 16 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Nov. 17 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Nov. 19 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner