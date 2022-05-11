Trevor Strnad, Vocalist for The Black Dahlia Murder, Dead at 41

Trevor Strnad of The Black Dahlia Murder performs at the First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois on July 26, 2009.

Trevor Strnad, the vocalist for influential metal band The Black Dahlia Murder, has died. He was 41 years old.

The band announced the news via a social media statement on Wednesday (May 11). “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad,” the statement reads. “Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.”

The statement concluded with the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255.

Strnad formed the Michigan-based metal band back in 2000, naming the group after the infamous 1947 unsolved murder of actress Elizabeth Smart. The Black Dahlia Murder released a demo album, What A Horrible Night To Have A Curse, in 2001, and after releasing a string of EPs, they signed label Metal Blade Records and dropped their studio debut, Unhallowed in 2003. The group went on to release eight more albums, the most recent being 2020’s Verminous.

The Black Dahlia Murder had previously announced plans to tour later this year, including a May 20 show as part of Daytona Beach, Florida’s Welcome to Rockville Festival. The group has yet to reveal any updates on their upcoming live shows.