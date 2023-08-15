Travis Barker’s New ‘Time Flies’ Tattoo Celebrates Conquering Flying Fears With Kourtney Kardashian’s Help

Travis Barker has added yet another tattoo to his already massive collection, and his latest body art is a commemoration of a heartwarming milestone for the 47-year-old rocker.

On Sunday (Aug. 13), the blink-182 drummer shared a photo of himself getting the words “Time Flies” tatted on his right wrist in a since-expired Instagram Story. The phrase appears to be a nod to how Barker’s wife, Kourtney Kardashian, has helped him overcome his fear of flying more than a decade after being involved in a fatal plane crash.

In September 2008, a plane carrying Barker, Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein and four other passengers crashed during take-off, killing all aboard except for Barker and Goldstein. The following year, Goldstein died of an accidental drug overdose, leaving Barker, who always had a fear of flying, as the sole remaining survivor of the fatal crash. Following the accident, Barker suffered burns on 65% of his body and spent 11 weeks in the hospital. He now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, and he did not fly on a plane again until 2021, a few months after he met then-girlfriend Kardashian.

“Just flew for the 30th time since my plane crash,” the Grammy-nominated artist posted on Threads on July 12. “Wouldn’t be able to tour or enjoy life again the way I do without the healing love of my amazing wife. I love you.”

The couple, who married in last May, are expecting their first baby together. Barker has two children from a previous marriage to model Shanna Moakler, and Kardashian has three children from a previous relationship with media personality Scott Disick.

Check out a picture of Barker’s new tattoo here.