Travis Barker Getting Surgery on Injured Ring Finger Ahead of Blink-182 Tour

After injuring his ring finger two times this month, Travis Barker revealed Monday (Feb. 27) on Instagram that he’s getting surgery.

“Surgery tomorrow,” Barker captioned an Instagram carousel of his injury, with the fingers-crossed emoji.

The first video in the carousel shows a medical professional trying to get the joint back in place. The next three photos show his swollen knuckle and a brace holding the ring finger in place.

Barker first injured the finger on Feb. 7 during rehearsals for Blink-182‘s upcoming reunion tour. “I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments,” Barker tweeted on Feb. 8. Then, on Feb. 20, Barker shared an Instagram Story in which he showed off his swollen, bruised knuckle, captioning the image “again.”

Blink-182’s world tour — the first with reunited co-frontman Tom DeLonge back in the picture since 2014 — is set to kick off March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico. There’s no word yet how long Barker’s surgery recovery will take, but given how public the drummer has been with his injury journey, he’ll likely keep fans posted.

Mark Hoppus, Barker and DeLonge announced back in October that they were reuniting the band’s classic lineup for the 2023-24 world tour and the new single “Edging,” which was released late last year. On Christmas Eve, DeLonge teased that the trio were working on “the best album we’ve ever made.”

“I’m personally tripping and so proud of what we have created TOGETHER,” he wrote on Instagram. “As one unified force of fun, eternal youth, and most of all- close friends.”

See Barker’s surgery announcement below: