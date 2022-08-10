Travis Barker Returns to Machine Gun Kelly Tour ‘Against His Doctor’s Orders’

Travis Barker attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The show must go on! Machine Gun Kelly revealed via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Aug. 9) that Travis Barker will return to his Mainstream Sellout tour for the remaining concert dates despite the drummer’s health status.

“Against his doctor’s orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to come join us for the last couple days,” MGK wrote alongside a screenshot of a FaceTime call between the rockers. See the “Bloody Valentine” singer’s Instagram Story before it disappears here.

Barker hopped in on the excitement via Twitter, writing before the Aug. 10 concert in Missouri, “I’m impregnating the entire crowd at the @machinegunkelly show tonight.”

He followed-up by tweeting, “With a broken thumb and torn tendons.”

Back in June, Barker developed a severe case of pancreatitis following what seemed to be a routine endoscopy. “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Barker wrote on Instagram Stories a few days after news broke of the hospitalization. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.”

He said, “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.”

“I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better,” wrote Barker, who was treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Wife Kourtney Kardashian also shared an update Saturday afternoon via Instagram Stories: “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change … I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and so appreciative. I am so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay.”