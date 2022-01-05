Travis Barker Slays Drum Cover of Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’: Watch

Who would’ve guessed Travis Barker was an Adele fan? The Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 4) to share his take on the singer’s “Easy on Me,” and the results were nothing short of transfixing.

In the clip, the rock star wears a black, long sleeve Napalm Death shirt with a matching black beanie and headphones as he transforms Adele’s latest No. 1 hit into a rock ballad for the ages, her singular voice crooning, “Go easy on me, baby/ I was still a child/ Didn’t get the chance to/ Feel the world around me/ I had no time to choose/ What I chose to do/ So go easy on me.”

While Barker captioned the incredible performance with single grimacing face emoji, fiancée Kourtney Kardashian left a red heart in the comments section. His “My Ex’s Best Friend” collaborator Blackbear asked, “Was that a stick break at the end[?]”

“Easy on Me” also follows the pop-punk pioneer‘s recent cover of Lil Nas X‘s “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow, a Christmastime take on “Little Drummer Boy” by Carrie Underwood and Isaiah Fisher, and a viral retouched art photo featuring Kardashian covered in tattoos on his social feed.

Barker rang in the New Year by joining Avril Lavigne to perform their recent collaboration, “Bite Me,” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 from Los Angeles.

The drummer remains hard at work in the studio on Born With Horns, his second joint album with Machine Gun Kelly, which is set to be the first of two promised albums by the rapper-turned-rocker in 2022.

Check out Barker’s mesmerizing cover of “Easy on Me” below.