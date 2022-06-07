Travis Barker Is ‘So Proud’ of Son Landon Graduating From High School

Travis Barker and Landon Asher Barker attends the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Dec. 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif.

Travis Barker is a proud dad. Like a lot of parents at this time of year, the Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate a June rite of passage. “So proud of you,” Barker wrote to his 18-year-old son in celebration of his first-born’s graduation from high school.

“It has been a great pleasure and honor to raise you and I can’t wait to witness all the amazing things you’re going to do and become,” Travis added alongside a pair of black and white pics in which father and son are hanging on the couch and a second one of Landon solo rocking an animal-print jacket. “Congratulations on graduating, I love you.”

Landon appreciated the kind words, responding “I Love you! [heart emoji].” Travis’ wife, Kourtney Kardashian, also offered up her well-wishes, writing, “I am so proud of you [teary eyes, black heart, sunglasses emoji]; Landon and his younger sister Alabama, 16, are Barker’s children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Barker and Kardashian made it official on May 22 with an opulent wedding in Portofino, Italy featuring all of the couple’s children, as well as a performance of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” sung by opera legend Andrea Bocelli — with his son Matteo on piano — as the couple embraced on the dance floor.

Before the glamorous wedding festivities began, though, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the rocker had actually already tied the knot — twice. They staged their first elopement in April in a Las Vegas chapel, and after that turned out to be just a “practice” wedding given they didn’t officially have a wedding license, though they legally got married mid-May in Santa Barbara.

