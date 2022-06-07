×
Travis Barker Is ‘So Proud’ of Son Landon Graduating From High School

"It's been a great pleasure and honor to raise you," Barker said of his eldest.

Travis Barker and Landon Asher Barker
Travis Barker and Landon Asher Barker attends the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Dec. 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif. Kevin Winter/GI

Travis Barker is a proud dad. Like a lot of parents at this time of year, the Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate a June rite of passage. “So proud of you,” Barker wrote to his 18-year-old son in celebration of his first-born’s graduation from high school.

“It has been a great pleasure and honor to raise you and I can’t wait to witness all the amazing things you’re going to do and become,” Travis added alongside a pair of black and white pics in which father and son are hanging on the couch and a second one of Landon solo rocking an animal-print jacket. “Congratulations on graduating, I love you.”

Landon appreciated the kind words, responding “I Love you! [heart emoji].” Travis’ wife, Kourtney Kardashian, also offered up her well-wishes, writing, “I am so proud of you [teary eyes, black heart, sunglasses emoji]; Landon and his younger sister Alabama, 16, are Barker’s children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Barker and Kardashian made it official on May 22 with an opulent wedding in Portofino, Italy featuring all of the couple’s children, as well as a performance of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” sung by opera legend Andrea Bocelli — with his son Matteo on piano — as the couple embraced on the dance floor.

Before the glamorous wedding festivities began, though, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the rocker had actually already tied the knot — twice. They staged their first elopement in April in a Las Vegas chapel, and after that turned out to be just a “practice” wedding given they didn’t officially have a wedding license, though they legally got married mid-May in Santa Barbara.

