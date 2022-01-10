Travis Barker’s 6 Best Drum Covers: Adele, Mac Miller, Lil Nas X & More

Travis Barker brought a whole new level of emotion to Adele‘s already powerful single “Easy on Me” on Tuesday (Jan. 4), when he uploaded a high-powered cover of the No. 1 hit to Instagram.

The Blink-182 drummer, however, is no stranger to taking popular songs and turning them into unexpected rock hits. He’s put his own twist on songs by Lil Nas X, Mac Miller and Gayle, just to name a few.

Check out Travis Barker’s “Easy on Me” cover here, and see below for five more of our favorite rocked out drum covers.

Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Barker added a solid drum line to an instrumental that already sounded like rocked out school band. The star’s drum rolls fit so perfectly with Lil Nas X’s chanting chorus, it’s only a matter of time until we get an “Industry Baby (Barker Remix).

Mac Miller – “What’s the Use”

At the start of quarantine, Barker spent his time at home sharing a variety of covers. He remembered the late Mac Miller with a jazzy drum interpretation of his Swimming hit, “What’s the Use?”

“Don’t let them keep you down,” he captioned the video with the hashtag #macmillerforever.

Pop Smoke – “Get Back”

Just two months after 20-year-old Pop Smoke tragically died during a home invasion, Barker paid tribute to the rising hip-hop great with a powerful cover of “Get Back,” complete with impressive drumstick mastery and tricks.

Gayle – “abcdefu”

Even Travis Barker’s can’t get Gayle’s infectious “abcdefu” out of his head. He added to the angsty nature of the viral track with dynamic cymbal crashes and rolling drum lines.

Powfu – “Death Bed (Coffee for Your Head)”

“5 AM can’t sleep this is what happens,” Barker captioned the bubbly cover of Powfu’s 2020 hit. Not bad for the early hour!