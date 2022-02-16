Train Returns With ‘AM Gold’ Album, Summer Tour Featuring Jewel & Blues Traveler

As the world gradually returns to normal, San Francisco rockers Train are getting back on track in 2022 with a new album and tour. AM Gold, the band’s 11th studio album and first in five years, is set to drop May 20 via Columbia Records — and the energetic, lush title track is available now. Not long after AM Gold drops, Pat Monahan and Co. will hit the road for an extensive summer tour featuring special guests Jewel and Blues Traveler.

“Writing songs for two and a half years in front of video screens instead of being in the presence of other humans has been a long, strange trip. And now here we are,” frontman Monahan says. “It has to start with love. Love that goes into work comes out of work. We love this song, this album, and our fans. Thank you for waiting so long for us.”

As for the tour, tickets go on sale Friday (Feb. 25) at 10 a.m. local times. As you can see in the video below, Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong is already freaking out about it.

Although Train hasn’t released an album since 2017’s A Girl, A Bottle, A Boat, which reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200, the pandemic wasn’t entirely quiet for Pat Monahan. His Taylor Swift co-write “Babe,” originally turned into a top 10 Hot Country Songs hit by Sugarland, found its way onto Taylor Swift’s Billboard 200-topping album Red (Taylor’s Version) last year, marking the first official release of their songwriting collab with Swift singing lead. Additionally, 2021 saw Train celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band’s Grammy-winning radio smash “Drops of Jupiter,” with Monahan telling Billboard he didn’t expect it to hit as big as it did: “At the time I thought, ‘There’s no way people are going to like this song, it’s just too long.'” Clearly, sometimes it’s good to be wrong about your own songs.

Below, check out Train’s 2022 tour dates, featuring special guests Jewel and Blues Traveler with openers Thunderstorm Artis and Will Anderson.

SAVE ME SAN FRANCISCO WINE CO PRESENTS: TRAIN – AM GOLD TOUR

*Jewel (direct support across all dates), Blues Traveler (all dates except Red Rocks)

Wed, Jun 08 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center*

Fri, Jun 10 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

Sat, Jun 11 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

Sun, Jun 12 Holmdel, NJ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*

Tue, Jun 14 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion*

Wed, Jun 15 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live*

Fri, Jun 17 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake^

Sat, Jun 18 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center^

Sun, Jun 19 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center^

Tue, Jun 21 Nashville, TN Venue TBC^

Fri, Jun 24 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^

Sat, Jun 25 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Sun, Jun 26 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place^

Tue, Jun 28 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood^

Thu, Jun 30 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion^

Fri, Jul 1 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

Sat, Jul 2 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater^

Thu, Jul 07 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^

Fri, Jul 08 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts^

Sat, Jul 09 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater^

Sun, Jul 10 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage^

Tue, Jul 12 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre*

Wed, Jul 13 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center*

Fri, Jul 15 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago*

Sat, Jul 16 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis*

Sun, Jul 17 Rogers, AR Walmart Amp*

Tue, Jul 19 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

Wed, Jul 20 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion*

Thu, Jul 21 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman*

Sat, Jul 23 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater*

Sun, Jul 24 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion*

Tue, Jul 26 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Fri, Jul 29 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheater*

Sat, Jul 30 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion*

Sun, Jul 31 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre*

Tue, Aug 02 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena*

Wed, Aug 03 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

Sat, Aug 06 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

*Thunderstorm Artis

^Will Anderson