Chris Cornell’s Daughter Toni Cornell Delivers Heartfelt Cover of ‘Hallelujah’

At just 17 years old, Toni Cornell is already showing off the musical genes she got from her father, the late Soundgarden/Audioslave singer Chris Cornell.

The teenage artist took to Instagram on Wednesday (Jan. 5) to share a moving, acoustic cover of Leonard Cohen’s classic, “Hallelujah.” While playing her a guitar in front of a twinkling Christmas tree, Toni flawlessly sang the lyrics with control beyond her years.

“Throwback to Xmas Eve,” she captioned the clip along with heart and sparkling emojis. “Hallelujah revisited.”

“Love you so much angel,” her mother Vicky Cornell commented. Watch the two-minute cover on Instagram here.

Just last month, Toni paid tribute to her dad on The Tonight Show with a cover of the heart-rending power ballad “Nothing Compares 2 U.” The song, originally written by Prince for his side group The Family, appeared on the posthumous 2020 Cornell covers compilation No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1.

Cornell, 52, died in May 2017. He was found dead in his Detroit hotel room following a Soundgarden show at the Fox Theatre earlier that night.