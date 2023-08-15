×
Tom Morello Plays Woody Guthrie’s ‘This Land Is Your Land’ For Picketing Hollywood Actors and Writers

"They're making history here on the sidewalk in front of Paramount Studios and I'm here to support them and express my solidarity," Morello said.

Tom Morello
Tom Morello performs as support of The Who at Firenze Rocks Festival 2023 at Visarno Arena on June 17, 2023 in Florence, Italy. Roberto Serra - Iguana Press/Getty Images

Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello is standing in solidarity with members of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA in the midst of the ongoing Hollywood Writers’ strike. The musician was the latest supporter to play for the strikers on Monday (Aug. 14), when he showed up armed with an acoustic guitar to sing some political solo tracks, as well as a special cover that was a perfect fit for one of the longest work stoppages in Hollywood history.

According to NME, longtime labor supporter and union member Morello performed a 15-minute set that included solo tracks “Union Song,” “Hold The Line” and “Union Town” in addition to a cover of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land.” Guthrie’s song has often been seen as a straight-on tribute to American beauty, but the folk legend also intended it as a harsh broadside against the rich hoarding the nation’s precious natural resources to the detriment of those with less; in fact, it was originally named “God Blessed America For Me.”

The Rage guitarist told the outlet that he stands by the Hollywood writers and actors as they continue their work stoppage over issues including residual payments from streaming services and promises about the use of AI technology. “They’re making history here on the sidewalk in front of Paramount Studios and I’m here to support them and express my solidarity,” he said.

Elsewhere during his surprise performance, Morello provided facts and a status update about the strikes, noting that “in the United States right now, we have the biggest wave of strikes and organizing in about 40 years. In town right now, we also have hotel workers out [on strike] as well, so the picket lines are hot!” As for his set and his song selections, Morello added, “I’ve made music throughout my entire life to be played on picket lines and on the front lines, so today is just one more day at the office with regards to that.”

Watch Tom Morello sing Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land” in the video below, and see the full list of musicians supporting the Hollywood writers’ strike here.

