Tom Morello Solo Album ‘The Atlas Underground Flood’ to Feature Andrew McMahon, Idles, San Holo & More

The guitarist's sequel to his Oct. solo album will drop on Dec. 3.

Tom Morello 'Atlas Underground Flood' solo
Tom Morello Travis Shinn

Tom Morello announced the upcoming release of his second solo album of 2021 on Wednesday (Nov. 17), The Atlas Underground Flood. The sister album to October’s The Atlas Underground Fire is slated to drop on Dec. 3 via Mom + Pop Music and feature a long list of collaborators, including: Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim James, IDLES, Ben Harper, Alex Lifeson, Kirk Hammett, X Ambassadors, Barns Courtney, Manchester Orchestra, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and more.

The Atlas Underground Flood finishes what The Atlas Underground Fire started,” Morello said in a statement. “Fire and Flood are my London Calling. Admiring The Clash at their apex moment, I sought to make a double album where artistic intent supersedes genre. I aimed to forge a central curated vision to tie together a sonically fearless, wild, and wide-ranging musical ambition with a tremendous cast of collaborators. And of course, there are many guitar solos.”

The Rage Against the Machine/Prophets of Rage guitarist launched the new project by releasing three new tracks, the urgent “Human” with Courtney, the hard-rocking hip-hop soul jam “Hard Times” with Rateliff, Jim Jones and Chipotle Joe and the acoustic/electric ballad “Raising Hell” featuring Harper.

The Fire album was highlighted by the Bruce Springsteen/Eddie Vedder collab on “Highway to Hell,” as well as songs with Bring Me the Horizon, Phantogram, Chris Stapleton, Damian Marley and Mike Posner, among others.

Check out the three preview tracks below.



