Tom Morello Was Mistaken For A ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Member On a Recent Hike

Talk about a “situation.” Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello revealed in a tweet on Tuesday that he was hiking in Los Angeles this week when a bus full of tourists pulled up and the driver kind of recognized the Grammy-winning six-string samurai, but, as it turns out, not really.

Explore Explore Tom Morello See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I was hiking today when one of those ‘Hollywood Tours Of The Stars Homes’ vans pulled up,” Morello tweeted. “The driver says on the bullhorn ‘Hey I recognize you from somewhere! Are you one of those Jersey Shore guys??'”

Oh no. That means this gentleman thought Morello was either hair gel warehouse DJ Pauly D, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, nice guy Vinny Guadagnino, or, gulp, human bicep Ronny Ortiz-Magro.

“I reply, ‘Absolutely,'” Morello said of his polite response to the case of mistaken identity. “And everyone in the van took a photo.”

Sadly, he didn’t shoot back, but man the comments on his tweet were almost as classic as those snaps must have been. From spoof song titles — “Tanning in the Name Of,” “Bros on Parade!” — to a picture of Morello jamming with his hero Bruce Springsteen (“You are one of those Jersey guys though“) and a perfect mash-up (“Gym. Tan. Dismantle the capitalist state”), the jokes just kept on coming.

Okay, one more. “They rally ’round the family with a pocket full of hair-gel.”

If you want some actual Morello content, check out the rocker’s latest TikTok video, in which he shreds Guitar Hero style to his stomping collaboration with Grandson, “Hold the Line.”

Check out Morello’s tweet below.