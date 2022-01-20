×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Tom Morello Was Mistaken For A ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Member On a Recent Hike

Gym. Tan. Smash the state.

Tom Morello
Tom Morello, photographed backstage before a live solo performance at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, England on June 5, 2019. Joby Sessions/Total Guitar Magazine/GI

Talk about a “situation.” Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello revealed in a tweet on Tuesday that he was hiking in Los Angeles this week when a bus full of tourists pulled up and the driver kind of recognized the Grammy-winning six-string samurai, but, as it turns out, not really.

Explore

Explore

Tom Morello

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“I was hiking today when one of those ‘Hollywood Tours Of The Stars Homes’ vans pulled up,” Morello tweeted. “The driver says on the bullhorn ‘Hey I recognize you from somewhere! Are you one of those Jersey Shore guys??'”

Related

Rage Against the Machine

Rage Against the Machine Drop Off Boston Calling Lineup, Push Back 'Public Service' Tour Again

Oh no. That means this gentleman thought Morello was either hair gel warehouse DJ Pauly D, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, nice guy Vinny Guadagnino, or, gulp, human bicep Ronny Ortiz-Magro.

“I reply, ‘Absolutely,'” Morello said of his polite response to the case of mistaken identity. “And everyone in the van took a photo.”

Sadly, he didn’t shoot back, but man the comments on his tweet were almost as classic as those snaps must have been. From spoof song titles — “Tanning in the Name Of,” “Bros on Parade!” — to a picture of Morello jamming with his hero Bruce Springsteen (“You are one of those Jersey guys though“) and a perfect mash-up (“Gym. Tan. Dismantle the capitalist state”), the jokes just kept on coming.

Okay, one more. “They rally ’round the family with a pocket full of hair-gel.”

If you want some actual Morello content, check out the rocker’s latest TikTok video, in which he shreds Guitar Hero style to his stomping collaboration with Grandson, “Hold the Line.”

Check out Morello’s tweet below.

 

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad