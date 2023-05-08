Thirty Seconds to Mars Announces New Album, Unveils Lead Single ‘Stuck’

Thirty Seconds to Mars is back. The group, consisting of brothers Shannon and Jared Leto, revealed on Monday (May 8) that their upcoming sixth studio album, It’s the End of the World But It’s a Beautiful Day, is set for release this September via Concord Records.

Explore Explore Thirty Seconds To Mars See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

To celebrate the announcement, the band unveiled the album’s lead single, a powerful, high-energy track called “Stuck.” The accompanying, Jared-directed music video is inspired by the human form and combines high fashion with art for a sleek, minimalistic result.

“Thanks to my incredibly creative mother, my brother and I were instilled with a love for art and photography from a very young age,” Jared said in a press statement. “The video for ‘Stuck,’ our first new song in five years, is a love letter to some of my favorite photographers. Artists who made a very deep impact on me like Richard Avedon, Irving Penn, Robert Mapplethorpe, Diane Arbus, Herb Ritts and more. Artists whose work changed the way I saw things and showed me new possibilities at every turn.”

“Stuck” marks Thirty Seconds to Mars’ first new music in five years, and It’s the End of the World follows the group’s 2018 album, America. Later this month, Thirty Seconds to Mars will be taking the main stage at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend and, in August, the band will be making their return to Lollapalooza for the first time since 2006. They’re also set to perform at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas in October.

Watch the “Stuck” music video below.