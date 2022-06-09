They Might Be Giants Postpone June Dates Following John Flansburgh’s ‘Rather Serious’ Car Accident

They Might Be Giants have been forced to reschedule much of their planned 2022 summer tour following a car accident involving lead singer/guitarist John Flansburgh. In a note to fans from co-founder singer/accordionist John Linnell on Thursday morning (June 9), he explained that following Wednesday night’s show in New York at the Bowery Ballroom, Flansburgh “was in a rather serious car accident on his way home from the gig.”

Explore Explore John Linnell See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

He said initial information is that Flansburgh has 7 broken ribs, several of which have multiple fractures. “The good news is that no vital organs were involved and the long-term prognosis seems positive,” Linnell added, noting that the recovery from the injuries for the 62-year-old singer is expected to be “lengthy.”

As a result, Linnell said the band will have to postpone the rest of their June tour dates once again; the gigs in Washington, DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia and several more in New York were previously rescheduled and rescheduled two more times due to the pandemic. For now, he said, the plan is to return to the road for an August 30 show in Asbury Park, New Jersey, followed by more dates in September and October along the East Coast and Midwest.

Before hitting the road again following the long pandemic lay-off for their first show since March 2020, Flansburgh tweeted on Monday that he was “very excited to get back on stage,” but also “vaguely terrified” about the still-present danger of catching COVID-19. “I know it’s a chore, but this request really is a small one: please wear a mask when you come to our shows,” he wrote, noting that a good friend of his has just come down with long COVID, which served as “a vivid reminder that this situation is not over.”

The New York show was their very first one back and Flansburgh said “we have all waited a long time for this, and our team has worked tirelessly to keep these shows on the books. It would be super-unfortunate for it all to be leading to infections for anyone — you, the band, the crew — all of us.”

See Linnell’s post below.