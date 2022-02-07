The Who Announce 2022 North American ‘Who Hits Back!’ Tour

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who performs during the Moving On! Tour at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sept. 18 2019.

The Who are gearing up to hit the road again after a two-year pandemic lay-off, announcing dates for their upcoming 2022 North American The Who Hits Back! tour on Monday (Feb. 7). The first run of spring dates on the outing is slated to kick off on April 22 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, and run through a May 28 gig at Bethel Woods Center of the Arts in Bethel, New York.

The band fronted by singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist/singer Pete Townshend will then pick things up again in the fall for another 13-show run, kicking off at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Oct. 2 and running through a Nov. 4-5 stand at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

Two years after the rock icons performed with local orchestras on the Moving On! tour, they will once again share the stage with classical ensembles in the U.S. and Canada on the upcoming dates. Tickets for the Live Nation-promoted tour will go on sale to the public beginning on Friday (Feb. 11) at 10 a.m. local time here.

“Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait for two years for the privilege,” Daltrey said in a statement. “This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around. So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together – the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got.”

Daltrey and Townshend will be joined by guitarist/back-up singer Simon Townshend, keyboardists Loren Gold and Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey, backing vocalist Billy Nicholls, orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder.

The Who Hits Back! Tour Dates

April 22 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live*

April 24 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 27 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 30 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Festival

May 3 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

May 5 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

May 8 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 10 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

May 13 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

May 15 — Cincinnati, OH @ TQL Stadium

May 18 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

May 20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

May 23 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

May 26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

May 28 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center of the Arts

Fall dates

Oct. 2 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 4 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 7 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Oct. 9 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Oct. 12 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct. 14 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 17 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Oct. 20 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Oct. 22 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 26– Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Oct. 28 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Nov. 1 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Nov 4- 5 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

* Not a Live Nation Date