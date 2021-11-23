Here’s Where to Get The Weeknd’s Special Trading Card & NFT Collections

To celebrate The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” earning the title of the new No. 1 song on Billboard’s Greatest Songs of All Time Hot 100 Chart, Billboard has a special treat in store for fans.

To commemorate the history-making achievement, Billboard, in partnership with The Infinite, launched on Tuesday (Nov. 23) a collection of trading card packs available for purchase now for $100 on shop.theweeknd.com.

Released in conjunction with The Weeknd’s new Billboard cover story, the collection includes five physical cards with five different designs created by trading card veteran Karvin Cheung. “It’s always been a dream of mine to create trading cards for the music industry, especially cards celebrating some of the world’s most renowned artists,” says Cheung. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with Billboard to highlight The Weeknd’s milestone, which will undoubtedly play a role in defining the future of music.”

Every card is a full bleed card design accentuated with two different foil colors on 120 pt paper stock. The entire set includes a non-numbered card, a card foil numbered out of 500, a card foil numbered out of 100, a hand signed autograph card foil numbered out of 10 and a hand signed autograph card foil numbered one of one. Each pack includes one random trading card from the collection and an information card breaking down the chart data.

The physical trading card launch also will be followed by a limited-edition NFT featuring The Weeknd in partnership with Autograph, a digital collecting company co-founded by Tom Brady. The collaboration is no surprise, as The Weeknd recently joined the Autograph Board of Directors to help shape the future of the NFT space. The limited edition NFT collection created in partnership with Autograph and Cheung will be available for fans to view and purchase on Autograph.io. Billboard will share more information in the upcoming weeks.

“This collaboration highlights a momentous achievement and a very special moment in time for one of the most influential artists today,” says Julian Holguin, president of Billboard. “We’re thrilled to celebrate that moment and translate the most quoted rankings in music to innovative, new formats. The digital trading cards and NFTs launched in partnership with Autograph will truly capture the excitement that ‘Blinding Lights’ inspires and allow fans to own a defining moment in music history.”

“Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd’s Greatest Songs of All Time Hot 100 chart topper, was the 2020 four-week number one hit and boasts a record-shattering run on The Hot 100 Chart, earning the most weeks as a top five hit (43 weeks), a top ten hit (57 weeks) and a top 40 hit (86 weeks). It also surpasses Chubby Checker’s 1960s classic “The Twist” as the all-time number one song, spending 90 weeks on the Hot 100 Chart.

