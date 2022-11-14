The Neighbourhood Cut Ties With Drummer Brandon Fried Over Groping Allegation

The Neighbourhood have parted ways with drummer Brandon Fried after their former time-keeper was accused of inappropriately touching The Marías singer María Zardoya. Zardoya posted a message to The Marías verified Instagram Story on Sunday (Nov. 13) in which she wrote, “I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried. It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced.”

Explore Explore The Neighbourhood See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Zardoya said the alleged incident felt like an “invasion of my space, privacy and body.” She then mentioned The Neighbourhood, and suggested that they “need a new drummer, [because Fried] is a complete creep.” A short time later the California band posted a message to fans in which they thanked Zardoya for speaking out about the alleged incident while affirming a zero-tolerance stance for such behavior.

“We are grateful to María for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women,” they tweeted. “As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood.”

“I am so terribly sorry to María. My actions were inexcusable and intolerable. They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become under the influence,” Fried wrote in a statement posted to Instagram Stories on his verified account. “It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for. I want to apologize to women who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated. I am also sorry to The Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down.”

At press time a spokesperson for The Neighbourhood could not be reached for comment.

See the band’s statement and Zardoya’s allegation below.

We are grateful to Maria for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood. — The Neighbourhood (@thenbhd) November 13, 2022