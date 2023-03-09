The Cure Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

The Cure announced their first run of North American dates in more than four years on Thursday (March 9). The Robert Smith-led band’s Shows of a Lost World Tour is slated to kick off on May 10 at the Smoothie Center in New Orleans and take the goth rock icons through Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal and Atlanta before wrapping up at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, FL on July 1.

The run — their first extensive U.S. dates since 23019 — will include a three-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles (May 23, 24, 25) as well as a triple-play at New York’s Madison Square Garden (June 20, 21, 22); The Twilight Sad will open all the shows.

Tickets for all 30 dates will go on sale via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program beginning March 15; pre-registration is required and registration will close on March 13 at 10 a.m. PT. In the wake of ticket sale snafus affecting Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny onsales, in a message to fans, the Cure wrote, “we have priced tickets to benefit fans and our efforts to block scalpers and limited inflated resale prices are being supported by our ticketing partners.”

At press time there was no information about new music from the band, though Smith has been promising a follow-up to 2008’s 4:13 Dream for several years.

Check out the dates for The Cure’s Shows of a Lost World 2023 North American Tour below.

May 10 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

May 12 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 13 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 14 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

May 16 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

May 18 — Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

May 20 — San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre

May 23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

May 24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

May 25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

May 27 — San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 1 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 2 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

June 4 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 6 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

June 8 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 10 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 11 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 13 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 14 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

June 16 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

June 18 — Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

June 20 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 22 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 25 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

June 29 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

July 1 — Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena