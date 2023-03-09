The Cure Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

The Cure announced their first run of North American dates in more than four years on Thursday (March 9). The Robert Smith-led band’s Shows of a Lost World Tour is slated to kick off on May 10 at the Smoothie Center in New Orleans and take the goth rock icons through Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal and Atlanta before wrapping up at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, FL on July 1.
The run — their first extensive U.S. dates since 23019 — will include a three-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles (May 23, 24, 25) as well as a triple-play at New York’s Madison Square Garden (June 20, 21, 22); The Twilight Sad will open all the shows.
Tickets for all 30 dates will go on sale via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program beginning March 15; pre-registration is required and registration will close on March 13 at 10 a.m. PT. In the wake of ticket sale snafus affecting Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny onsales, in a message to fans, the Cure wrote, “we have priced tickets to benefit fans and our efforts to block scalpers and limited inflated resale prices are being supported by our ticketing partners.”
At press time there was no information about new music from the band, though Smith has been promising a follow-up to 2008’s 4:13 Dream for several years.
Check out the dates for The Cure’s Shows of a Lost World 2023 North American Tour below.
May 10 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
May 12 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 13 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
May 14 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
May 16 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
May 18 — Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
May 20 — San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre
May 23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
May 24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
May 25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
May 27 — San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 1 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
June 2 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
June 4 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 6 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
June 8 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 10 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 11 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
June 13 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 14 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
June 16 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
June 18 — Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
June 20 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 22 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
June 25 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
June 29 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
July 1 — Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena