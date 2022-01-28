The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ Rooftop Performance Is Now Streaming

More than 50 years after The Beatles called it a day, the Fab Four’s legendary final concert arrives for streaming.

The audio of that iconic 1969 rooftop concert dropped at the stroke of midnight, and is the companion to Get Back, Peter Jackson’s marathon Beatles documentary which dropped in three parts from last November on Disney+.

The Get Back – Rooftop Performance is a time capsule of the British band’s last set atop Apple Corps headquarters in central London, and includes “Don’t Let Me Down,” “Dig a Pony,” and several cuts of “Get Back,” complete with the sounds of John, Paul, George and Ringo noddling, chatting and taking instructions between songs.

Though The Beatles officially broke up in 1970, seemingly at the peak of their musical powers, their long-suffering fans have had a feast of late.

Explore Explore The Beatles See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

An ongoing rollout of deluxe reissues whet the appetite, while Jackson’s Get Back, with its running time of 468 minutes, presented, for many, a holy grail of Beatles footage, much of which has been locked in the vault since it was shot.

The footage captured the band members as they set about the feat of writing and recording an album’s worth of material, and then performing those songs live over Savile Row.

Now, those recordings are available in new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes by Giles Martin and Sam Okell, and can be heard in full below.

There’s more to come with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announcing The Beatles: Get Back to Let It Be, an immersive compliment to Jackson’s docuseries slated to open on March 18 and run through March 2023, and SiriusXM’s Beatles Channel today debuts “The Rooftop Concert Special” at 11 a.m. ET.

Stream The Beatles: Get Back-The Rooftop Performance below.