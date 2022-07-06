The 1975 Invite You To Be ‘Part of the Band’ On Upcoming Single

The 1975 are ready to rock your world again. The group announced on Tuesday (July 5) that their new single, “Part of the Band,” will drop on Thursday (July 7). The news came via a moody 14-second black-and-white video clip in which singer Matty Healy is seen standing on a grafitti-covered car on the Thames estuary, his overcoat whipped by the wind as dramatic violins and woodwinds trill in the background.

The English rock band began teasing the follow-up to 2020’s Notes on a Conditional Form last week, with a series of moody snaps of the quartet, including one in which he sits on the same care seen in the teaser. The latter pic includes a sky full of what appear to be lyrics, including the phrases, “She was part of the Air Force/ I was part of the band/ I always used to bust into her… And in my imagination I was living my best life/ Living with my parents way before/ The paving penance and verbal propellants/ And my cancellation/ And I fell in love with a boy/ It was kinda lame/ I was Rimbaud and he was Paul Verlaine.”

Back on June 1, the band posted a cryptic update after wiping their Instagram account that read “Your new album. Your new era. Your old friends. The 1975,” along with a pic of the four in smart black suits. According to the NME, fans shared the title and tracklist for the group’s upcoming fifth album — whose release date has not yet been announced. Being Funny in a Foreign Language will reportedly feature 11 songs, including the traditional self-titled opening track, as well as: “Happiness,” “Looking for Somebody (To Love),” “Part of the Band,” “Oh Caroline,” “I’m In Love With You,” “All I Need to Hear,” “Wintering,” “Human Too,” “About You” and “When We Are Together.”

In Jan. 2021, the group canceled all of their remaining shows for the year out of an abundance of caution in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 1975 will return to the stage in August when they play a pair of gigs at Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival, their first live dates since a March 2020 show in Dublin.

See the “Part of the Band” previews below.