The 1975’s Matty Healy Jams Out With Dashboard Confessional at Audacy Beach Festival

The pair teamed up for a run through DC's "Hands Down."

Matthew Healy 1975
Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs on stage during Audacy Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach on December 04, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Jason Koerner/GI for Audacy

The 1975‘s Matty Healy was back in his safe space on Sunday (Dec. 4) at the Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida over the weekend when he jumped on stage to join Dashboard Confessional for the final song of the emo band’s set. Healy strapped on an electric guitar and strummed for his life as DC ran through the raucous “Hands Down” from the band’s beloved 2003 album A Mark, A Mission, a Brand, a Scar.

“Emo multiverse is glitching @dashboardconfessional,” Healy wrote on Instagram along with a clip of the surprise moment.

For longtime fans, however, it wasn’t that much of a stretch for the two men to hit the stage together. Healy has long expressed his love for the Chris Carrabba-fronted band. In 2019, Healy hopped up on stage with DC at St. Pancras Old Church in London where they collaborated on a performance of the 1975’s “Sex,” which DC covered in 2017 on their Covered and Taped covers EP.

It was the latest stage surprise on the 1975’s current North American At Their Very Best tour, during which Healy has rolled out a series of seemingly unscripted moments, including the frontman sneaking a brief, passionate smooch with bassist Ross MacDonald during a show in San Francisco on Nov. 29, laying a kiss on a fan onstage and eating raw meat during a gig.

The 1975 are nearing the end of the tour, which is slated to hit Denver’s Mission Ballroom on Tuesday night (Dec. 6) and wrap up at the Robert Morris University UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh on Dec. 17.

Check out Healy’s post below.

