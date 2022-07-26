The 1975 Is Leaning Into ‘Happiness’ on Upcoming Single

The 1975 is gearing up to drop their new single sooner than you think. The band shared the released date for their upcoming single, “Happiness,” in a somewhat traditional format.

Fans began to spot black and white billboards of the band — Matty Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and drummer George Daniel — in London earlier this week, which featured the title of the track and its arrival date: Aug. 3.

Healy initially teased the song title via his personal Instagram on July 21 with a black and white photo of him wearing a platinum blonde wig. The vocalist later shared images of the single’s poster to his account, confirming the release date.

“Happiness” will be the second single from The 1975’s forthcoming fifth album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, and arrives after the album’s lead single “Part of the Band.” Being Funny In A Foreign Language is set to arrive on Oct. 14 via Dirty Hit.

Speaking with Rolling Stone UK about the recording process for the album, Healy explained “the songs were written, and we went to a studio, and we produced them, and we recorded them. We’ve essentially not done that before, apart from the first album .. I’ve always wanted to make something very, very intimate and something that allows you to be witness to a moment.”

Jack Antonoff also contributed to the album’s production with Healy and Daniel. “We had a series of conversations, and one of the things was about ‘macho versus tough’ where we wanted to make something that wasn’t macho, but that felt quite tough and grown up and real,” The 1975 singer said of working with the record producer.

