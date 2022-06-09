Tenacious D Crank Up Who Medley to Support Everytown For Gun Safety

With politicians caught in the predictable deaf, dumb and blind loop of entropic inaction in the wake of the latest wave of horrific mass shootings, only Tenacious D can save us. Well, maybe not save, but at least gleefully entertain us while raising some money for an organization that is trying to turn the tide against the flood of dangerous weapons on American streets.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass cranked up their way-back machine this week for a rollicking medley of Who covers in support of Everytown for Gun Safety, ripping through “Pinball Wizard,” “There’s a Doctor” and “Go to the Mirror” from side 3 of the Who’s rock opera Tommy in their own inimitable style.

“WHO better to deliver a tribute to the greatest rock opera of all times? Who? The D! That’s Who!! We’ve been working on this medley for 20 years. It’s finally ready to be unleashed. Crank it. It’s a humdinger. Enjoy,” the duo wrote in promotion of the hilarious video directed by frequent collaborator Liam Lynch in which Black and Gass take on a variety of iconic roles from the all-star 1975 film; you can pre-order the seven-inch vinyl edition of the covers benefitting Everytown here now.

The pair get dressed up in predictably silly Tommy drag for the bit, with Black strapping on the titanically tall boots modeled by Elton John as the Pinball Wizard in the film — along with the beanie and glittery glasses — as Gass inhabits Daltrey’s catatonic Tommy Walker for the ripping medley, which, of course, also mixes in the jokey rock duo’s penchant for scatting and vigorous dancing.

Watch the medley video below.