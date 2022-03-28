Taylor Hawkins Tribute Special Airing on SiriusXM

Taylor Hawkins, the beloved Foo Fighters drummer who died Friday at age 50, will be honored during a special SiriusXM show on Monday night (March 28).

Kat Corbett and Mark Hamilton will host the live call-in special, dubbed the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show, which will air on SiriusXM’s Lithium channel at 6 p.m. ET. Fan can call in and share their favorite memories of the late drummer at (877)-652-7726. SiriusXM subscribers will be able to listen to the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show again on Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET and Wednesday at midnight ET. They can also tune in any time on the SiriusXM app by searching “Taylor Hawkins” after the show’s debut Monday.

Last month, the Foos relaunched their SiriusXM channel, Foo Fighters Radio, that featured insight into all of their albums, stories behind their biggest songs, and special commentary from Hawkins and the other band members.

Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia, on Friday night, when the band was originally scheduled to perform at the city’s Festival Estéreo Picnic. On Saturday evening, the Attorney General’s Office of Colombia reported that a urine toxicology test had found traces of 10 types of substances in his system, including THC (marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the Foos’ statement read from their social media channels over the weekend. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”